RCB bowlers compete in yorker challenge ahead of Indian Premier League 2020; watch

Dubai: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowling coach Adam Griffith invented a rare game in order to test his bowlers’ skill and accuracy ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season.

In a video posted from their official Twitter handle, RCB bowlers are seen taking part in a yorker challenge - A skill, which will surely come in handy in the forthcoming 13th edition of the IPL.

The video was captioned as: "Our bowling coach, Adam Griffith, comes up with a fun and challenging competition to help our bowlers fire in those yorkers. Safe to say all our bowlers are sharpshooters! #PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers"

— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 13, 2020

Safe to say all our bowlers are sharpshooters! #PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/Nkjv97aQZc — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 13, 2020

Griffith can be seen describing the rules of the game in the beginning – If the ball lands between the crease and the stumps – 1 point, f the ball lands directly on the stumps placed at the crease – 3 points and if the ball hits the front markers, lying just outside the crease – 5 points. Each bowler will get 10 deliveries.

The challenge begins with the spinners of the franchise – Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar and the uncapped left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed all vying for maximum points. As can be seen in the video, the spinners perform exceptionally well and repeatedly hit the stumps placed at the crease.

The rest of the RCB squad is seen cheering on their bowlers from the sidelines with skipper Virat Kohli engaging in some fun banter with his bowlers.

Then, it’s the turn of the fast bowlers to hit the bullseye and obtain the maximum score. Looking to emulate their spinners- Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Siraj and Shivam Dube all run-in towards the stumps. Although not as impressive as the slow bowlers, the seamers still looked in good shape and managed to hit the markers a few times.

While the winner of the contest is not announced, from the video it looked like it was either Chahal or newcomer Ahmed.

The performance of the bowlers is likely to impress the RCB faithful who have been waiting with bated breath for their team’s maiden IPL title. The spinners were right on the money in the small contest which bodes well for the team’s chances on the slow tracks of the UAE- which are infamous for their assistance to spinners.

The yorkers will especially come in handy for the bowlers during the death-overs when the batsmen are looking to take charge.

RCB will be gunning for their maiden crown after reaching the finals thrice in 2009, 2011 and 2016. The side has come-up short in the previous three seasons after the departures of star players Chris Gayle and KL Rahul.

IPL 2020 is all set to take place in the UAE between September 19 and November 10 across three venues – Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

RCB will take on SunRisers Hyderabad in their opening encounter on September 21.