हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

RCB full squad IPL 2022 mega auction: Check Royal Challengers Bangalore team, auction updates and players list

IPL 2022 mega auction: Check Royal Challengers Bangalore auction updates, RCB full squad,  IPL Auction Live Updates for New Team IPL Mega Auction Most Expensive Players Bought List of Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Player Auction.      

RCB full squad IPL 2022 mega auction: Check Royal Challengers Bangalore team, auction updates and players list
RCB logo (Source: Twitter)

Even though a title win continues to elude Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the Bengaluru-based franchise is one of the most followed teams in the tournament. RCB was founded in 2008 by United Spirits and named after the company's liquor brand Royal Challenge. Since its inception, the team has played its home matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. 

The Bangalore franchise was purchased by Vijay Mallya, who paid US$111.6 million for it in 2008. This was the second-highest bid for a team, next only to Reliance Industries' bid of US$111.9 million for the Mumbai Indians. 

The brand value of Royal Challengers Bangalore was estimated to be ₹595 crore (US$79 million) in 2019, according to a survey conducted by Duff & Phelps. 

Notably, RCB have never won the IPL but finished runners-up on three occasions between 2009 and 2016. Their lack of success over the years despite the presence of various notable players has earned them the tag of "underachievers". 

Meanwhile, the franchise made 3 picks on the IPL 2022 retention day and retained the services of former skipper Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Mohammed Siraj. 

Also, Kohli stepped down as RCB skipper after IPL 2021, hence, the franchise are searching a new captain for the 2022 season. 

RCB has 57 crores in the bank heading into the IPL 2022 auction after handing out salary of Rs 33 crore of their 4 retained players. 

Retained: Virat Kohli (INR 15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (INR 11 crore), and Mohammed Siraj (INR 7 crore). 

Players purchased so far in IPL 2022 auction:

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022RCBRoyal Challengers Bangalore
Next
Story

Mumbai Indians full squad IPL 2022 mega auction: Check MI team, auction updates and players list

Must Watch

PT20M47S

Voter Ganga Kinare Wala: Zee Media among the voters of Ganga Coast