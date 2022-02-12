RCB full squad IPL 2022 mega auction: Check Royal Challengers Bangalore team, auction updates and players list

Even though a title win continues to elude Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the Bengaluru-based franchise is one of the most followed teams in the tournament. RCB was founded in 2008 by United Spirits and named after the company's liquor brand Royal Challenge. Since its inception, the team has played its home matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The Bangalore franchise was purchased by Vijay Mallya, who paid US$111.6 million for it in 2008. This was the second-highest bid for a team, next only to Reliance Industries' bid of US$111.9 million for the Mumbai Indians.

The brand value of Royal Challengers Bangalore was estimated to be ₹595 crore (US$79 million) in 2019, according to a survey conducted by Duff & Phelps.

Notably, RCB have never won the IPL but finished runners-up on three occasions between 2009 and 2016. Their lack of success over the years despite the presence of various notable players has earned them the tag of "underachievers".

Meanwhile, the franchise made 3 picks on the IPL 2022 retention day and retained the services of former skipper Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Mohammed Siraj.

Also, Kohli stepped down as RCB skipper after IPL 2021, hence, the franchise are searching a new captain for the 2022 season.

RCB has 57 crores in the bank heading into the IPL 2022 auction after handing out salary of Rs 33 crore of their 4 retained players.

Retained: Virat Kohli (INR 15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (INR 11 crore), and Mohammed Siraj (INR 7 crore).

Players purchased so far in IPL 2022 auction: