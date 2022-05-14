हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
RCB IPL 2022 playoffs scenario: How can Faf du Plessis' team still qualify?

After a massive 54-run loss to Punjab Kings on Friday (May 13), RCB's Net Run Rate has suffered a huge blow. 

Source: Twitter

After such a brilliant start to their IPL 2022 campaign under new captain Faf du Plessis, the Royal Challengers Bangalore find themselves in a spot of bother. 

RCB's NRR has slipped to -0.323 from -0.120. 

They are still on the 4th spot in the IPL 2022 Points Table. But they are at least 4 times who can match these points and with RCB's NRR is negative, they can still be knocked out. 

DC and Punjab have 2 games remaining and both has 12 points to their name with a positive NRR. 

Sunrisers Hyderabad have 3 games remaining and they are 10 points. They can still jump to 16 points if they win all 3 remainin games. 

KKR too have 2 games remaining and if they win both, can make up to 14 points as well. 

In this case, RCB are under a huge pressure after their loss to Punjab Kings. Had they won, they would be sitting in top 4 comfortably.  

Now, with middle of the points table so packed and the fight so stiff, let us look at how RCB can still qualify for IPL 2022 Playoffs and what are the scenarios that must land in the favour. 

  - Win Next Match vs GT and  get 16 points.

  - PBKS should lose at least 1 match vs DC

 - DC should win vs PBKS ,Lose vs MI

 - SRH  should lose atleast 1 match out 3 matches in that scenario DC,SRH ,PBKS will be tied on 14 points and RCB will reach Playoffs.

