IPL 2022

RCB praise massage therapist Navnita Gautam on International Women’s day, fans ask ‘where’s Kyle Jamieson’

Navnita Gautam shot into the limelight during the IPL 2021 when she was clicked in the RCB dugout with New Zealand and RCB pacer Kyle Jamieson looking at her flirtatiously.

RCB praise massage therapist Navnita Gautam on International Women’s day, fans ask ‘where’s Kyle Jamieson’
RCB massage therapist Navnita Gautam. (Source: Twitter)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday (March 8) posted a message in praise of their women employees, which included the Indian Premier League (IPL) team’s massage therapist Navnita Gautam as well. “To all the women out there, you are the real superheroes! Wish you a very Happy Women’s Day!” RCB wrote on their social media handle.

Fans immediately notice Navnita in the set of pictures and hilariously asked ‘where’s Kyle Jamieson’? Navnita shot into the limelight during the IPL 2021 when she was clicked in the RCB dugout with New Zealand and RCB pacer Kyle Jamieson looking at her flirtatiously.

With the RCB score reading a dismal 53/4 against Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi, the cameraman panned to the dugout during the 10th over of the innings. Jamieson was seen padded up as he was slated to come in at no. 8 but when the camera was on him, the tall paceman was seen smiling looking at the team’s massage therapist Navnita Gautam, who was sitting in the dugout.

Here’s everything you need to know about Navnita Gautam:

* Navnita Gautam is Canadian as she was born in Vancouver.

*  Born on April 11 in 1992, Navnita joined RCB as a sports massage therapist in 2019 and she was then the first and only female to be a part of the support staff of any of the 8 IPL teams. She has been assigned the work to identify and implement massage therapy to help the team and recover better before and during the season.

* Navnita boasts of notable experience in her profession. Prior to joining the RCB support staff, she had worked with the Toronto Nationals team in the Global T20 Canada. Also, the 29-year-old has served as a support staff member for the Indian Women’s Basketball Team during their Asia Cup campaign.

Interestingly, in 2019, Navnita Gautam was asked if she had any apprehensions about being the only woman to be part of the support staff in RCB and across the entire IPL, to which she replied, “it’s like having 20 brothers around at all times.”

Tags:
IPL 2022Royal Challengers BangaloreRCBNavnita GautamInternational Women's DayKyle Jamieson
