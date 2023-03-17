RCB Unbox 2023 Event: From Full Squad Practise To Sonu Nigam's Live Performance, All You Need To Know About Royal Challengers Bangalore's curtain raiser

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are hoping for a change of fortune as they aim to win their first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) title. They will start their campaign with a home game against Mumbai Indians on April 2, as the tournament returns to India for the first time since 2019. However, RCB fans will get a taste of the IPL excitement a week earlier on March 26, as the franchise has announced an event called RCB Unbox. The event will include the Hall of Fame induction and the first team practice of the season, and was rescheduled from March 25.

_ First full squad practice

_ Hall of Fame induction of ABD and Chris

_ Live music acts by Jason Derulo, Sonu Nigam and others

_ Immersive RCB experience and more_

What Is RCB Unbox Event 2023?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will host a curtain-raiser event at Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 26 at 4 pm. Fans can attend the event by purchasing tickets from RCB's official website. The event, called RCB Unbox, will feature several activities, including the induction ceremony of the Hall of Fame and the first team practice session of the season.

RCB Hall of Fame

The event will feature a variety of programmes. The biggest one, though, will be the Hall of Fame list's induction.

Galy and De Villiers

Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers, two former RCB players, will be admitted for the class of 2023 into the RCB Hall of Fame. It will be a fitting crown for the two franchise veterans who have become legends. On the day of the event, it is anticipated that the worldwide boss (Gayle) and Mr. 360 (De Villiers) will attend.

Full Squad Practice Match

Also, it will mark the beginning of their entire team practice that day. The club's first full team workout as they get ready for the new season will take place on March 26 with only a few players have already joined the group

Jason Derulo, Sonu Nigam, Tulsi Kumar and Aditi Singh Sharma Live Show

In addition, there will be a variety of entertainment alternatives for the fans. There will be performances by Jason Derulo, Sonu Nigam, Tulsi Kumar, and Aditi Singh Sharma at the gathering. At the event, Bangalore-based rock group Thermal and a Quarter will also play.