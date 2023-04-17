EXPLAINED: Why Harshal Patel Was Not Allowed To Continue Last Over vs CSK After Two Waist-High No-Balls?

Chennai Super Kings' batsmen put on an impressive display against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Devon Conway and Shivam Dube led the charge for CSK with rapid half-centuries, resulting in a massive target of 227 runs for RCB to chase.

Harshal Patel, the RCB bowler, had come on to finish the last over of the innings, but was unable to complete it due to two beamers bowled to Moeen Ali, resulting in his removal from the attack as per the rules.

What is the rule for No Balls?

The MCC made a re-amendment to the cricket law (41.7) on April 1, 2019, which permits the umpires to decide whether a delivery is dangerous or not when the bowler bowls a full toss above waist height. According to the current cricket rule, if a bowler bowls two waist-height no-balls or beamers during their bowling quota or spell and the umpire deems it to be dangerous for the batsman, the bowler is removed from the attack. The revised law empowers the standing umpire to determine whether a delivery is considered "dangerous" or not. During the match, the first beamer by Nortje was bowled at a speed of 150 kmph, and the second was also bowled at a reasonable pace. As a result, the two umpires decided to prevent Nortje from bowling any further in the match.

Meanwhile, CSK innings started brightly thanks to Conway, who struck two boundaries in the second over and then lifted Wayne Parnell over the fine leg fence three balls later. However, Ruturaj Gaikwad struggled and was dismissed in the third over by Mohammed Siraj. Conway continued to score at a rapid pace, scooping Vijaykumar Vyshak over the keeper for a four and then watching as Ajinkya Rahane hit a perfect hook shot to send the ball into the stands. The partnership between Rahane and Conway was dangerous, with a boundary or six being scored almost every over.

Conway was at his brutal best, smashing Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva for a huge six in the 10th over, before Rahane was dismissed by the spinner. Conway brought up his second fifty on the trot with a double in the same over and then smashed Hasaranga for a boundary as CSK reached 97 for two at the halfway stage. Dube joined Conway at the crease and immediately hit Maxwell for a huge six. Conway continued to dominate, smashing Vijaykumar for back-to-back fours and clobbering him over the fine-leg boundary for another maximum. The partnership between Conway and Dube was finally broken by Kyle Jamieson when he had Conway caught in the deep.

CSK finished their innings on 226 for six, with Dube remaining unbeaten on 52 off just 27 balls. It was a struggle for RCB's bowlers throughout the innings, with CSK's batters going after them from the outset. Overall, it was an impressive performance by the Chennai Super Kings, who set a daunting target for RCB to chase.