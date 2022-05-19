Runaway leaders Gujarat Titans would look to continue their winning momentum ahead of the play-offs while Royal Challengers Bangalore need a big victory to keep their last-four stage hopes alive when the two teams face each other in their final IPL 2022 league match on Thursday (May 19). Newcomers GT have so far had a dream opening season as they are already assured of a top spot in the standings with 20 points from 13 games.

RCB, on the other hand, have had a mixed bag this season, registering seven wins and six losses to occupy the fifth spot with 14 points from 13 matches. But what could hurt RCB is their net run rate of -0.323. A win against GT would move them to 16 points but that might not be enough as they also need a few favourable results going their way.

Delhi Capitals, who are currently at fourth spot, can also secure 16 points if they beat Mumbai Indians in their last match and they have a much better net run rate than RCB at +0.255. With back-to-back wins, RCB had the momentum going their way but that fizzled out after a big 54-run loss to Punjab Kings in their last match.

Virat Kohli’s woeful run continued as he managed just 20 in the last match but the stage is set for the former India captain to play an impact knock to make a turnaround in his form and the fortunes of RCB. Skipper Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror and Dinesh Karthik would also be looking to play a big knock after their bats remained silent in the last few games.

On the bowling front, Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga have been brilliant for RCB. In fact, when all other bowlers were taken to task by Punjab batters in their last match, the duo bowled decent spells and in the process picked up four and two wickets respectively.

Match Details

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans, Match No. 67

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: May 19th at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar

RCB vs GT Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: David Miller, Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Rahul Tewatia, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Rashid Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga

Captain: Faf du Plessis

Vice-Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

RCB vs GT Probable Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami