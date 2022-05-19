Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on table-toppers Gujarat Titans in do-or-die clash to keep their IPL 2022 Playoff hope alive at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (May 19). RCB are currently in the fifth position on the IPL 2022 Points Table on 14 points – same as Delhi Capitals – but have a negative NRR as compared to DC.

Former captain Virat Kohli has another upcoming milestone in the clash against Hardik Pandya’s GT. With 6,943 runs, he is RCB’s highest run-scorer and is just 57 runs short of the milestone of 7,000 runs. If he managed to cross 57 on Thursday, he will become the first batter to score 7,000 runs for RCB. Also, Kohli will become the first batter to breach the 7,000-run mark for any team which has been part of IPL.

Kohli, who had first joined RCB in 2008, is the only player to represent one franchise in every IPL season. The franchise backed him in his early days and Kohli was RCB’s sole retention before the IPL 2011 mega auction. There has been no looking back for him since then and with 6,519 runs, he is IPL’s highest run-score. He has scored 424 runs in the Champions League.

He now plays as a specialist batter and will look to keep RCB’s hopes alive in IPL 2022. The former India captain has struggled for runs in IPL 2022 and has managed 236 runs at an average of 19.67. The former RCB captain has breached the 50-run mark only once.

To stand any chance to make it to the playoffs, we must first beat the Gujarat Titans and the boys are pumped up for the Do or Die clash! Time to cheer the loudest tonight and back the team, 12th Man Army! #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #RCB #nmmRCB #RCBvGT pic.twitter.com/0SVP8FQvmr — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 19, 2022

Meanwhile, Kohli’s teammate Harshal Patel, who won the Purple Cap in IPL 2021, is four wickets short of completing 100 wickets in the IPL. In this season, Harshal is the second-highest wicket-taker for RCB behind Wanindu Hasaranga. The all-rounder has picked up 18 wickets in 12 games at an average of 19.44.