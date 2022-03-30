RCB vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s RCB vs KKR IPL Match No. 6 at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST March 30

Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to return to winning ways when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their second game of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday (March 30). While RCB succumbed to a loss to Punjab Kings in their opening fixture, Shreyas Iyer’s KKR stunned defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2022 opener.

RCB batters did the job by posting a 200-plus total with Du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik leading the way but will be up against in-form KKR bowlers like Umesh Yadav, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy.

The biggest positive for KKR was Ajinkya Rahane finding his mojo and scoring runs. Although all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer managed only 16 runs in the first game, he is capable of pummelling any attack into submission.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer along with Sam Billings and Sheldon Jackson would need to shoulder responsibility in the middle-order. On the bowling front, Umesh Yadav was sensational at the Wankhede. But others including Shivam Mavi, spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine would need to put up an improved show.

All-rounder Andre Russell’s role with the bat and ball could eventually be the difference between the two sides. KKR are unlikely to tinker with their winning combination. Being an evening game, dew would certainly be a factor and one can expect a high-scoring affair.

Match Details

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match No. 6

Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: March 30th at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar

RCB vs KKR Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat

Batters: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Faf du Plessis

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer

Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

Captain: Andre Russell

Vice-Captain: Faf du Plessis

RCB vs KKR Probable Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson(w), Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy