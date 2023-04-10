RCB Vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s RCB Vs LSG IPL 2023 Match No 15 in Bengaluru, 730PM IST, April 10 Virat Kohli
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are facing off against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match no. 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. LSG are currently in 3rd position on the points table and a win over RCB will take them to the No. 1 position with 6 points from 4 matches.
However, RCB have never lost an IPL match to LSG – who made their debut in the T20 league in 2022. Both sides were impressive last season, reaching the Playoffs stage but failed to progress to the final.
Faf du Plessis-led RCB have been dealing with some injury issues, especially in the bowling department with Josh Hazlewood yet to join the squad and Reece Topley ruled out with injury. However, they have got back up in Wayne Parnell now while leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is expected to join the team in Bengaluru on Monday as well.
But RCB will back on the form of Virat Kohli and Du Plessis at the top to get them back to winning ways after losing their way in the last match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). For LSG skipper KL Rahul, it is homecoming of sorts as he hails from the city Bengaluru. But the crowd at the Chinnaswamy will be against Rahul and LSG team on Monday night.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 Match No. 15 Details
Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Date & Time: April 10, 730pm IST onwards
Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.
RCB vs LSG IPL 2023 Match No. 15 Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran, Quinton de Kock
Batters: KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli
All-rounders: Kyle Mayers, Michael Bracewell, Glenn Maxwell
Bowlers: Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj
Captain: KL Rahul
Vice-captain: Kyle Mayers
RCB vs LSG IPL 2023 Match No 15 Predicted 11
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Suyash Prabhudessai, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga/Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock/Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Romario Shepherd/Mark Wood, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Jaydev Unadkat
