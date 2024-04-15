RCB vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad In M Chinnaswamy Stadium, 730PM IST, Bengaluru

RCB take on SRH in IPL 2024 clash today. It is going to be a super Monday for the RCB and SRH fans as their team play for two crucial points. RCB have been off-colour this season, losing 5 out of the 6 matches so far. They need a reboot and restart and hopefully, from their standpoint, this match vs SRH is beginning of something good. With eight more matches remaining in the competition fort hem, they need to win 7 out of them if not all. This is a difficult task if not impossible. Teams in previous editions have done this. RCB's senior pros like Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis need to pull up their socks.

SRH will be hard to beat, especially at Chinnaswamy. They have some brutal powerhitters who are also in form. RCB's bowling has been a big worry as well this season as none of the bowlers have fired at all.

As far as making the best fantasy team is concerned, you must try and include in-form players in the side. Do not miss getting in Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram in the side. Virat Kohli, from RCB, has been in form.

RCB Vs SRH Probable Playing 11s

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Probable XI Team: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Probable XI Team: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Thangarasu Natarajan

RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction:

Captain: Travis Head

Vice-Captain: Heinrich Klaasen

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen, Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Virat Kohli, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Will Jacks, Nitish Kumar Reddy

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Thangarasu Natarajan

RCB vs SRH Full Squad

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Full Squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Full Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Travis Head, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth