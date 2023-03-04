RCB-W vs DC-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s RCB-W vs DC-W Women's Premier League in Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 330PM IST, March 5
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Prediction Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Women's Premier League 2023 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of RCB-W vs DC-W, Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team Player List, Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
The 2nd match of the Women's Premier League 2023 will see Royal Challengers Bangalore Women facing off against Delhi Capitals Women. RCB Women will be led by their star player Smriti Mandhana, while Meg Lanning, who led Australia to victory in the recent ICC Women's T20 World Cup, will be at the helm of DC Women. For the top fantasy picks of the RCB vs DC match, be sure to check them out.
Absolutely electrifying, emotions running high, and a momentous occasion in women's sports. _
WPL is now live and we're ready to break barriers _#PlayBold #SheIsBold #WPL2023
pic.twitter.com/RgRp9buOUm — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 4, 2023
Match Details
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Delhi Capitals Women, Match 2
Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
Date & Time: March 5th at 3:30 PM IST and Local Time
Live Streaming: Sports18 and Jio Cinema
RCB W vs DC W - Pitch Report
Mumbai once again presents a batting paradise, with runs flowing freely. However, chasing scores exceeding 170 poses a considerable challenge. Bowlers can expect a difficult time on this pitch.
RCB W vs DC W - Dream11 - Set 1
Batters: M Lanning, S Mandhana, S Devine, J Rodrigues
All-rounders: E Perry, M Kapp, S Verma
Bowlers: J Jonassen, M Schutt, R Singh Thakur
Wicket-Keeper: R Ghosh
Captain: E Perry
Vice-captain: S Mandhana
RCB W vs DC W - Dream11 - Set 2
Batters: M Lanning, S Mandhana, H Knight, J Rodrigues
All-rounders: E Perry, S Verma
Bowlers: J Jonassen, M Schutt, R Singh Thakur, S Pandey
Wicket-Keeper: R Ghosh
Captain: S Mandhana
Vice-captain: E Perry
RCB W vs DC W - Probable Playing XI
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women
Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Ellyse Perry, Indrani Roy, Richa Ghosh (wk), Poonam Nanasaheb Khemnar, Kanika Ahuja, Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sahana Pawar
Delhi Capitals Women
Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Mani Minnu, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav
RCB W vs DC W - Full Squad
RCB
Smriti Mandhana (c), Renuka Singh, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Divine, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Diksha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shibana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar.
DC
Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues (vc), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Laura Harris, Tara Norris, Jasia Akhter, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mondal.
