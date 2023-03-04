RCB-W vs DC-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s RCB-W vs DC-W Women's Premier League in Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 330PM IST, March 5

The 2nd match of the Women's Premier League 2023 will see Royal Challengers Bangalore Women facing off against Delhi Capitals Women. RCB Women will be led by their star player Smriti Mandhana, while Meg Lanning, who led Australia to victory in the recent ICC Women's T20 World Cup, will be at the helm of DC Women. For the top fantasy picks of the RCB vs DC match, be sure to check them out.

Match Details

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Delhi Capitals Women, Match 2

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: March 5th at 3:30 PM IST and Local Time

Live Streaming: Sports18 and Jio Cinema

RCB W vs DC W - Pitch Report

Mumbai once again presents a batting paradise, with runs flowing freely. However, chasing scores exceeding 170 poses a considerable challenge. Bowlers can expect a difficult time on this pitch.

RCB W vs DC W - Dream11 - Set 1

Batters: M Lanning, S Mandhana, S Devine, J Rodrigues

All-rounders: E Perry, M Kapp, S Verma

Bowlers: J Jonassen, M Schutt, R Singh Thakur

Wicket-Keeper: R Ghosh

Captain: E Perry

Vice-captain: S Mandhana

RCB W vs DC W - Dream11 - Set 2

Batters: M Lanning, S Mandhana, H Knight, J Rodrigues

All-rounders: E Perry, S Verma

Bowlers: J Jonassen, M Schutt, R Singh Thakur, S Pandey

Wicket-Keeper: R Ghosh

Captain: S Mandhana

Vice-captain: E Perry

RCB W vs DC W - Probable Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women

Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Ellyse Perry, Indrani Roy, Richa Ghosh (wk), Poonam Nanasaheb Khemnar, Kanika Ahuja, Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sahana Pawar

Delhi Capitals Women

Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Mani Minnu, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav

RCB W vs DC W - Full Squad

RCB

Smriti Mandhana (c), Renuka Singh, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Divine, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Diksha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shibana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar.

DC



Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues (vc), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Laura Harris, Tara Norris, Jasia Akhter, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mondal.