RCB-W vs GG WPL 2024 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, When And Where To Watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants, Match No.5 In India Online And On TV Channel

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCB-W) will take on Gujarat Giants in Match 4 of Women's Premier League (WPL 2024) today at M Chinnaswamy tadium in Bengaluru. The match is of utmost importance to both the teams as they play for vital 2 points, but even more for Giants who lost their opening game by five wickets to Mumbai Indians (MI-W) a couple of days back. RCB, on the other hand, have taken off in style, winning their opening match against UP-Warriorz by 5 wickets.

Speaking about the WPL 2024 Points Table, MI-W are on the top with 2 wins from 2 matches. Delhi Capitals Women (DC-W) are second in the standings with 1 win from 2 matches and RCB are third with same number of wins from same matches. Giants, at fourth and Warriorz, last, are only 2 teams with no wins so far.

Smriti Mandhana who has not showed her best across two seasons of WPL, needs to step up today and perform for her side. She looked good in the opening match but her innings was soon cut short. However, against Giants, RCB captain has a good chance to regain her form.

Here's everything you need to know about live streaming and telecast of WPL 2024 match:

When will Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2024 match be played?

RCB-W vs GG-W will be played on February 27, Tuesday.

Where will Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2024 match be played?

RCB-W vs GG-W will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2024 begin?

RCB-W vs GG-W will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2024 match?

RCB-W vs GG-W will be televised on the Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2024 match via live streaming?

RCB-W vs GG-W will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website in India.

RCB-W Vs GG-W: Predicted Playing 11s

RCB-W predicted XI: Smriti Mandhana (C), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (WK), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molyneux, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana

GG-W predicted XI: Beth Mooney (C & WK), Veda Krishnamurthy, Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Kathryn Bryce, Lea Tahuhu, Meghna Singh