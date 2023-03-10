topStoriesenglish2581900
WOMEN'S PREMIER LEAGUE 2023

RCB-W vs UP-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s RCB-W vs UP-W WPL 2023 Match No 8 in Mumbai, 730PM IST, March 10

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz Dream11 Team Prediction Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023 Match No. 8 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of RCB-W vs UP-W, Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Dream11 Team Player List, UP Warriorz Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 10:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Alyssa Healy-led UP Warriorz will look to register their second win in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 as they face Royal Challengers Bangalore at the iconic Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai on Friday (March 10). The UP Warriorz began their campaign at the WPL 2023 with a bang, as Grace Harris’s incredible power-hitting helped them clinch a sensational 3-wicket win against the Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium.

In their opener, the Warriorz were in a spot of bother with the Giants bowling picking important wickets, however, a solid counter-attack from Kiran Navgire, Harris and Sophie Ecclestone provided the team with right amount of impetus in the home stretch, as they ran out comfortable winners on the night. Right after, Healy and co were up against the Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium. And while the result did not turn out in the Warriorz’s favour, Tahlia McGrath flexed her muscles and put on a show to remember, scoring an unbeaten 90 from 50 deliveries, smashing 11 boundaries and 4 sixes, in what was eventually a losing cause. 

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023 Match No. 8 Details

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: March 10, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Sports18 Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

RCB-W vs UP-W WPL 2023 Match No. 8 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Heather Knight, Sophie Devine, Kiran Navgire

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Sophie Ecclestone

Captain: Heather Knight

Vice-captain: Sophie Ecclestone

RCB-W vs UP-W WPL 2023 Match No. 8 Predicted 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine/Dane van Niekerk, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh, Preeti Bose

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c, wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone/ Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

