RCB's Ellyse Perry Beats MI's Rohit Sharma in THIS Elite List - Check

During the T20 World Cup match against South Africa on Saturday (February 18), Ellyse Perry surpassed Rohit Sharma on an elite list and made history. The Australian all-rounder is now the most-capped player in the history of T20 World Cups, with 39 caps in the ICC event. Perry had tied Rohit's record during a game against Sri Lanka on February 16, and now stands alone at the top.

Like Rohit, Perry has played every edition of the T20 World Cup. The inaugural edition of the Women's T20 World Cup was played in 2009, while the maiden Men's T20 World Cup was held in 2007. Perry has featured in every tournament for Australia, and is a five-time T20 World Cup winner. However, Perry could have beaten Rohit's record earlier if she hadn't missed a few matches of the 2020 World Cup due to a back issue. She also lost her spot in the playing XI on the road to this year's ICC event but has since made a comeback and is performing well.

Perry has an impressive record in T20 cricket, with 362 runs and 40 wickets in 40 matches. In her career, she has played 137 T20Is, scoring 1526 runs and taking 122 wickets in the shortest format. Perry is now eyeing her sixth T20 World Cup title.

Australia, with four wins from as many matches in the league stage, topped Group A with 8 points at an NRR of +2.149. They are the only team to have qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament, and will be in action in the first semi-final on February 23.

India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, is currently in second place with two wins from three matches. The Women in Blue are favored to defeat Ireland and make it to the second round. However, they lost their previous game against England.