Ready To Donate His Own Pension, Kapil Dev Writes To BCCI To Help Ailing Anshuman Gaekwad

Kapil Dev, India's World Cup-winning captain, has urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to provide financial assistance to his former teammate Anshuman Gaekwad, who is battling blood cancer. Gaekwad, 71, has been receiving treatment for the past year at King's College Hospital in London. The 1983 World Cup winning captain said he is confident that the BCCI will help in this matter and provide some financial aid to the former India cricketer Gaekwad.

"It is a sad and very depressing. I am in pain because I have played alongside Anshu and can't bear to see him in this state. No one should suffer. I know the Board will take care of him. We are not compelling anyone. Any help for Anshu will have to come from your heart. He took blows on his face and chest when standing up to some of the ferocious fast bowlers. Now is the time for us to stand up for him. I am sure our cricket fans will not fail him. They should pray for his recovery," Kapil Dev told Sportstar. ('Had 5 Bad Balls, He Hit Them All For Six': Mitchell Starc Opens Up On Face-Off Against Rohit Sharma During T20 World Cup 2024)

"Unfortunately, we don't have a system. It is great to see this generation of players make good money. It is good to see the support staff members also being paid well. In our time, the Board did not have the money. Today, it has and should take care of the senior players from the past. But where do they send their contributions? If a Trust is formed, they can put their money there. But we don't have a system. There should be a Trust. I think BCCI can do that. They do look after the players, former and present. We are ready to contribute by donating our pension amount if the family allows us to," he added.

Gaekwad's played a huge role in India cricket representing his country in 40 Tests and 15 ODIs between 1975 and 1987. He has lead as head in two separate stints as well.