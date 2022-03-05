Reason behind Shane Warne's death REVEALED by Thailand Police

Australian legend Shane Warne passed away on Friday (March 4) in Thailand. The earlier reports suggested that he passed away due to suspected heart attack.

Since his passing away, many tributes and messages for the loved cricketer have poured in on social media.

Sachin Tendulkar, one of his biggest rivals on the field and greatest friend off it, said that he will always have a special place in hearts of Indians.

Warne played for Australia and broke many records, one of them was becoming the first bowler to break the 700-wicket mark in Tests. He finished with 708 Test wickets and was for a long time the highest wicket taker in Tests before Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan broke the record.

How did Shane Warne die? What was the reason of his deeath?

Warne had experienced chest pains prior to his death in Thailand and had a medical history of asthma and some heart issues, a Thai police official said on Saturday, citing information from Warne`s family.

Yuttana Sirisombat, superintendent at the Bo Phut police station on Koh Samui, told reporters that Warne "had seen a doctor about his heart".

He said the Australian`s body would be transferred to Surat Thani on the Thai mainland on Sunday for autopsy. Yuttana declined to comment when asked of the likely cause of death.

With Reuters inputs