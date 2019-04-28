Recalled Andre Russell 'hungry' to represent West Indies at ICC World Cup

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell, who has been recalled in the West Indies squad for the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup, has admitted that he is 'hungry' to represent his national side at the marquee event.

The 30-year-old has appeared in just one ODI for the Caribbean side since 2015 when he played against Bangladesh in July 2018.

Though Russell has been in and out of the West Indies squad due to prolonged injuries in recent years, he missed the 2017 cricketing season because of a year-long suspension over violation of the doping code.

However, Russell got a surprise recall in the 15-member West Indies squad for the ICC World Cup in the wake of his tremendous form for Team Kolkata in the ongoing 2019 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he accumulated 406 runs from 11 games at a strike rate of 209.27.

Talking about his recall, the West Indies all-rounder admitted that his recent performances in the Indian T20 League has paved the way for his comeback and that he is now hungry to represent his side yet again.

"I wasn't surprised that I was called to the World Cup squad.I've been doing well, I've been back and forth with the selectors and the coaches back home. I know once I'm doing my work here and performing, it will lead to national duties. I wasn't focused on the World Cup. I was just making sure that whatever happened here, I was doing my best," the ICC quoted Russell as saying.

"But as I said, I'm so hungry right now to play for West Indies. Like I'm doing here, hit sixes and score centuries," the Caribbean star continued.

West Indies are slated to play tri-nation series against hosts Ireland and Bangladesh as a part of their preparation for the World Cup, while Russell will continue to feature in IPL before he will join the team for the mega event.

The Caribbean side will kickstart their World Cup campaign against Pakistan at Trent Bridge on May 31.