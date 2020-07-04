Recreational cricket set to return in England from July 11

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed that recreational cricket is all set to resume in the country from July 11 onwards.

The development came after the United Kingdom goverment gave a go-ahead for competitive cricket matches in the country with adjustments to respect hygiene and social distancing.

The ECB further confirmed that the guidelines for the resumption of recreational cricket in the country are already being prepared and it will be finalised by early nexy week.

"ECB has maintained a constant dialogue with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) throughout this process and the UK Government have stated that COVID-secure guidance will be published in the coming days," an official statement from the board said.

ECB Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison, thanked the UK goverment for allowing the return of international, professional and now recreational cricket in England amid coronavirus crises.

“It will come as great news to our nation of recreational cricketers that the UK Government has given the green light for the game to return from next weekend. We are grateful for the support of Government to achieve this, in particular Oliver Dowden, Nigel Huddleston and those across DCMS who have helped the return of international, professional and now recreational cricket," Harrison said.

“We have had a responsibility throughout this period of time to work with the UK Government and to plan alongside the cricket network to try and mitigate COVID-19’s impact on the 2020 season. We have maintained a constant dialogue with UK Government and they've been supportive of our desire to see recreational cricket return when it is safe," he added.

Meanwhile, the international cricket is all set to resume in the country more than three months after the game was distrupted due to coronavirus pandemic, with the three-match Test series against West Indies from July 8.