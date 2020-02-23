Reeza Hendricks included in South Africa squad for rest of Australia T20Is

Opening batsman Reeza Hendricks has been included in the 17-member South African squad for the remainder of the three-match T20I series against Australia.

The 30-year-old has been added to the national squad as a cover in the wake of the injuries to opener Temba Bavuma and batsman Heinrich Klaasen," Sport24 reported.

While Bavuma was diagnosed with a right hamstring strain, Klaasen suffered a right hip injury during South Africa's training session ahead of the opening match of the ongoing T20Is against Australia in Johannesburg on Friday evening.

The duo will now continue their treatment and will be reassessed prior to the second T20Is, which is slated to begin from Sunday at St George's Oval in Port Elizabeth.

The updated South Africa squad for remaining Australia Tests is as follows:

Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma , Faf du Plessis , Rassie van der Dussen , Reeza Hendricks , David Miller , Pite van Biljon , Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo , Jon-Jon Smuts , Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi , Lungi Ngidi, Bjorn Fortuin , Anrich Nortje , Dale Steyn, Heinrich Klaasen.