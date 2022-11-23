'Relaxing under SKY': Babar Azam TROLLED by India fans for cheeky caption on his recent PIC

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is on vacation mode these days. He led his side to the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 where they lost to England. Pakistan made it to the final after having lost the first two matches of the Super 12 stage to India and Zimbabwe respectively, their turnaround hailed by many around the world. Babar will be back as Pakistan captain for the three-match Test series vs England at home. The first Test begins on December 1 at Pindi Cricket Stadium. After the World Cup, Pakistan's Test bound players have got a much-needed break.

Babar posted a picture where he wrote: "Relaxing under the blue sky". He donned a white full sleeve T-shirt in which he is looking very good. But his caption ensured he got trolled by the fans. Indian fans, in particular, filled the replies with latest T20 Batters' rankings where Babar is at 4 and India's Suryakumar Yadav is at No 1. Indian fans wrote in replies: "You are righr bro, you are under SKY". SKY here was pun for the blue sky.

Surya continues to dominate the T20 batting rankings as he is still at the top of the table followed by Mohammad Rizwan at No 2 and Devon Conway of New Zealand at No 3. Babart has slipped one place to fourth in the lastest rankings updated by ICC. The Pakistani captain will be aiming for a series win vs a strong England side at home. Shaheen Shah Afridi will be missing for Pakistan in the 3-match series as he has undergone a knee operation recently after injuring it again during the T20 World Cup final on November 13 at MCG. Haris Rauf has got his maiden Test call-up, and will be expected to deliver the goods with the ball.