RELIVE | When Ravichandran Ashwin Bowled Match-Winning Last Over For India In ICC Champions Trophy 2013 Final - WATCH

Veteran India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Wednesday announced his shocking retirement from international cricket. The 38-year-old spinner announced his decision to retire, just moments after the completion of the drawn third Test between Australia and India in Brisbane.

"This will be my last day as an Indian cricketer in all formats at the international level. I do feel there's a bit of a punch left in me as a cricketer, but I would like to express that and probably showcase that in club-level cricket, but this will be the last day for India," Ashwin said during the press conference.

Ashwin finished his international career with 106 Tests for India, picking 537 wickets and scoring 3503 runs. His tally of 537 wickets for India in Test cricket is also second only to Anil Kumble (619).

The crafty off-spinner remains the only Test cricketer to have claimed over 500 wickets and hit six centuries in the longest format of the game. He also took 156 ODI wickets for India from 116 matches and 72 in the T20Is from 65 appearances.

R Ashwin's Historic Last Over In Champions Trophy 2013 Final

Ravichandran Ashwin has been one of the biggest match winners in Indian cricket history. Over the years, he has produced many memorable performances for India with both bat and ball.

Not only in Test cricket, R Ashwin also excelled in white ball cricket. When it comes to his memorable performances in white ball cricket, his over in the final of the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy tops the list.

During the rain-marred final of the 2013 Champions Trophy, the then India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni asked Ashwin to bowl the last over of the match, with England needing 15 runs to win.

Ashwin showcased nerves of steel and a wizardry with the ball as he conceded only 9 runs and led India to a memorable 5-run win over England in that historic final at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.

This victory in the 2013 Champions Trophy made MS Dhoni the only captain to win all major ICC trophies.