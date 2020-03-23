Remaining PSL matches could take place in November before T20 World Cup: PCB

As all cricketing action around the world has been suspended due to the novel coronavirus, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said that they could hold the semi-final clashes and final of the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League in Novermber before the T20 World Cup or before the next edition of the league.

Last week, the PCB had decided to postpone the knockout stages of the PSL after an overseas player was suspected to have symptoms of deadly COVID-19.

Now, PCB chief executive Wasim Khan hinted that the remaining PSL matches could be resheduled to November while also clarifying that the country's cricket board is expected to face moderate financial losses from the original targets that it had set, the Dawn reported.

“The losses are in terms of the targets which were set keeping in view the smooth completion of the PSL show. But as the semi-finals and the final are yet to be played and two matches have been rained off, for which tickets will be refunded, we may face some losses,” Wasim told media via video conferance.

When quizzed if the availability of the same players in November would be a problem, Wasim admitted about the same, however, adding that it is just a suggestion and that the board is still searching for a suitable window to hold the remaining three matches before the next PSL.

“There will also be some concern whether the franchises could get back same players they had with them this year or not," he said.

Wasim further believes that the country's cricket board had succeded in hosting the PSL in professional manner, but admitted that there were some shortcomings as well which they will try to improve in the next year's edition.

“All our guest cricketers and officials went back completely satisfied and this will definitely increase their trust on the PCB and they will come back next year with more confidence.It was not an easy task to hold such a large number of matches in Pakistan at this level. But we are reviewing our arrangements to make further improvements in the next edition,” the PCB chief executive said.

Multan Sultans were slated to take on Peshawar Zalmi in the first semi-final clash of the PSL, while the second last-four clash was scheduled to take place between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars on March 17.The summit showdown of the league was scheduled to be held on March 18.

Earlier, the PCB had revealed that it conducted 128 coronavirus tests on the players, support staff, match officials, broadcasters and team owners during the PSL, and all results have turned out to be negative.