REN vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes 26th BBL Match In Melbourne, 145PM IST, January 4

A mouth-watering contest awaits the fans in the Big Bash League on Thursday as Melbourne Renegades and Hobart Hurricanes play each other at Docklands Stadium in Melbourne. Big game more for Hurricanes than Renegades. Hurricanes need a win today to qualify for the next stage as they have just 4 points from 5 matches so far. Renegades are right at the bottom with just 1 win in 7 matches and are almost out of the competition.

The Hurricanes and Renegades have competed in a total of 18 matches. The Hurricanes claimed victory in 10 games, while the Renegades secured 8 wins. In their most recent encounter earlier this season, the Hurricanes emerged triumphant. Melbourne's Thursday forecast predicts overcast skies with a maximum temperature of 21°C and no expected rainfall. Humidity levels will hover around 72 percent, accompanied by a wind speed of 24 km/h.

Docklands Stadium features a pitch favoring bowlers, providing excellent bounce and pace. These conditions, particularly under overcast skies, further benefit bowlers. It's a track conducive to chasing targets.

REN vs HUR: Match Details

Match: Melbourne Renegades (REN) vs Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) Match 26, Big Bash League (BBL 2023-24)

Match Date: January 04, 2024 (Thursday)

Time: 01:45 P.M. IST / 07:15 PM LOCAL

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

REN vs HUR: Predicted XIs:

Melbourne Renegades: Quinton de Kock (wk), Jordan Cox, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shaun Marsh, Jonathan Wells, Mackenzie Harvey, Will Sutherland (c), Tom Rogers, Adam Zampa, Peter Siddle, Kane Richardson

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (wk), Caleb Jewell, Macalister Wright, Ben McDermott, Corey Anderson, Tim David, Nikhil Chaudhary, Chris Jordan, Patrick Dooley, Nathan Ellis (c), Riley Meredith

Melbourne Renegades Vs Hobart Hurricanes Squads:

Melbourne Renegades Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Jordan Cox, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shaun Marsh, Nic Maddinson(c), Jonathan Wells, Will Sutherland, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Peter Siddle, Harry Dixon, Aaron Finch, Mackenzie Harvey, Ruwantha Kellepotha, Fergus O Neill

Hobart Hurricanes Squad: Matthew Wade(w), Caleb Jewell, Macalister Wright, Ben McDermott, Corey Anderson, Tim David, Nikhil Chaudhary, Chris Jordan, Patrick Dooley, Nathan Ellis(c), Riley Meredith, Sam Hain, Mitchell Owen, Billy Stanlake