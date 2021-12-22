REN vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021 match at Docklands Stadium, Melbourne at 1:45 PM IST December 22

Melbourne Renegades will host Perth Scorchers in Match no. 17 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021 edition. The Renegades lost their previous game against Brisbane Heat by five wickets and are sitting at the bottom of the points table. So far, they have only won one game out of the three played.

On the other hand, the Perth Scorchers are dominating every fixture they are competing in. In their previous fixture, they defeated Hobart Hurricanes by 42 runs. Points table leaders with four out of four wins, the Scorchers will look to continue their splendid run.

Match Details

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers, Match 17

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

Date & Time: December 22nd, at 1:45 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Six and Sony Liv website and app

REN vs SCO 2021-22 Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Sam Harper, Josh Inglis

Batters: Kurtis Patterson, Colin Munro, Laurie Evans

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Will Sutherland

Bowlers: Zahir Khan, Andrew Tye, Kane Richardson

Captain: Kurtis Patterson

Vice-Captain: Colin Munro

REN vs SCO BBL 2021-22 Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Renegades: Mackenzie Harvey, Sam Harper (wk), Nic Maddinson (c), Mohammad Nabi, James Seymour, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Will Sutherland, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Reece Topley, Zahir Khan

Perth Scorchers: Kurtis Patterson, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Colin Munro, Ashton Turner (c), Laurie Evans, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou, Tymal Mills