REN vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021 match at Docklands Stadium, Melbourne at 1:45 PM IST December 22

Melbourne Renegades will host Perth Scorchers in Match no. 17 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021 edition. The Renegades lost their previous game against Brisbane Heat by five wickets and are sitting at the bottom of the points table. So far, they have only won one game out of the three played.
On the other hand, the Perth Scorchers are dominating every fixture they are competing in. In their previous fixture, they defeated Hobart Hurricanes by 42 runs. Points table leaders with four out of four wins, the Scorchers will look to continue their splendid run.
Match Details
Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers, Match 17
Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne
Date & Time: December 22nd, at 1:45 PM IST
Live Streaming: Sony Six and Sony Liv website and app
REN vs SCO 2021-22 Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Sam Harper, Josh Inglis
Batters: Kurtis Patterson, Colin Munro, Laurie Evans
All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Will Sutherland
Bowlers: Zahir Khan, Andrew Tye, Kane Richardson
Captain: Kurtis Patterson
Vice-Captain: Colin Munro
REN vs SCO BBL 2021-22 Probable Playing XIs
Melbourne Renegades: Mackenzie Harvey, Sam Harper (wk), Nic Maddinson (c), Mohammad Nabi, James Seymour, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Will Sutherland, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Reece Topley, Zahir Khan
Perth Scorchers: Kurtis Patterson, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Colin Munro, Ashton Turner (c), Laurie Evans, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou, Tymal Mills