REN vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021-22 match at GMHBA Stadium in South Geelong, 1:45 PM IST January 11

Melbourne Renegades will take on Sydney Sixers in Match No. 45 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 on Tuesday (January 11). In their previous fixture, Melbourne Renegades faced a horror defeat by 129 runs against Sydney Thunder and it could effect their momentum. Renegades have won 3 matches so far and are currently sixth on the points table with 15 points.

On the other hand, Sydney Sixers are currently third on the points table even after facing two back-to-back defeats against Perth Scorchers. They will look to bounce back from those losses as they are still very much in this tournament.

Match Details

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers, Match 45

Venue: GMHBA Stadium, South Geelong

Date & Time: January 11th at 1:45 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Six and Sony Liv website and app

REN vs SIX 2021-22 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Josh Philippe

Batters: Shaun Marsh, Moises Henriques (vc), Aaron Finch, Mackenzie Harvey (c)

All-rounders: Dan Christian, Nic Maddinson

Bowlers: Kane Richardson, Ben Dwarshuis, Zak Evans, Hayden Kerr

Captain: Mackenzie Harvey

Vice-captain: Moises Henriques

REN vs SIX 2021-22 Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Renegades: Sam Harper (wk), Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Nic Maddinson (c), Will Sutherland, Mackenzie Harvey, Jake Fraser McGurk/Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson, Josh Lalor, Zak Evans, Zahir Khan

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques, Dan Christian, Jordan Silk, Shadab Khan, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Jackson Bird, Todd Murphy/Sean Abbott