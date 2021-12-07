REN vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021 match at Docklands Stadium, Melbourne at 1:45 PM IST December 7

Unmukt Chand’s Melbourne Renegades will take on Adelaide Strikers in Match 3 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 at the Docklands Stadium, Melbourne, on Tuesday (December 7). Australian paceman Kane Richardson will lead the Renegades against Strikers, who will be captained by Peter Siddle.

The Strikers will miss the services of Alex Carey and Travis Head, who are part of the Australian team for the upcoming Ashes series. The Renegades are led by Kane Richardson in the absence of Nic Maddinson. Aaron Finch isn’t their skipper anymore after stepping down last month. The Strikers have mostly dominated the Renegades at the Docklands Stadium, having won four out of five matches.

Match Details

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 3

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

Date & Time: December 7th, at 1:45 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Six and Sony Liv website and app

REN vs STR BBL 2021-22 Dream11 Team

Captain – Shaun Marsh, Jake Weatherheld

Vice-Captain – Wes Agar, Sam Harper

Wicketkeeper – Harry Nielsen

Batter – Aaron Finch, Jonno Wells, Matt Renshaw

All-rounders – Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Matthew Short

Bowlers – Reece Topley, Kane Richardson, James Pattinson

REN vs STR BBL 2021-22 Probable Playing XIs:

Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch, Unmukt Chand, Shaun Marsh, Nic Maddinson, Sam Harper (wk), Jonathan Merlo, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Richardson, James Pattinson, Reece Topley/Zahir Khan, Cameron Boyce

Adelaide Strikers: Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Matthew Short, Jonathan Wells, Harry Nielsen (wk), Ryan Gibson, Wes Agar, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Harry Conway, Daniel Worrall