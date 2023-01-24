topStoriesenglish
REN vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s REN vs STR Big Bash League (BBL) match no. 54 in Melbourne, 145PM IST, January 24

The Melbourne Renegades (REN) will be up against Adelaide Strikers (STR) in Match No. 54 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on Tuesday (January 24). Melbourne Renegades suffered a narrow 10-run defeat against BBL leaders Perth Scorchers in their last match. The Scorchers posted a 212/5 total while batting first with Corey Rocchiccioli and Matt Critchley taking two wickets each for the Renegades. Shaun Marsh hammered 54 off 34 and captain Aaron Finch smashed 76 not out off 35 but the Renegades were restricted to 202/5 in their chase.

In spite of this defeat, the Renegades sit in the fourth position with six wins from the 13 group-stage matches and appear favourites to reach the Playoffs this season.

The Strikers also suffered a crucial seven-wicket defeat against the Scorchers in their last game but a win on Tuesday will boost their chances for the knockout stages. They were bowled out on just 92 runs against the Scorchers with Adam Hose top-scoring 30 runs.

REN vs STR BBL-12 Match No. 54 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Sam Harper, Alex Carey

Batters: Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Adam Hose

All-rounders: Wes Sutherland, Colin de Grandhomme, Matthew Short

Bowlers: Thomas Rogers, Corey Rocchiccioli, Wes Agar

Captain: Aaron Finch

Vice-captain: Adam Hose

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers BBL-12 Match No. 54 Predicted 11

Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch (C), Shaun Marsh, Jonathan Wells, Martin Guptill, Wes Sutherland, Matthew Critchley, Sam Harper, Kane Richardson, Thomas Rogers, Jack Prestwidge, Corey Rocchiccioli

Adelaide Strikers: Ryan Gibson, Travis Head, Adam Hose, H Hunt, Colin de Grandhomme, Matthew Short, Alex Carey, Harry Nielsen, Wes Agar, Cameron Boyce, Peter Siddle (C)

