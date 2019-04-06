Richard Pybus likely to be sacked as West Indies head coach

Just a few months after West Indies' away Test series win over England, English-born Richard Pybus is most likely to be removed as the head coach of the Caribbean cricket side.

Pybus' contract as the West Indies coach is due to expire only after the series against India in July following the conclusion of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup.

However, Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Ricky Skerritt said that the board would host a meeting next week as a part of a review process of the coaching structure and some announcements would be made following the same.

"A cricket review process is underway. Announcements will be made following our board meeting on Tuesday," ESPNcricinfo quoted Skerritt as saying.

Skerritt further hinted that the board is looking forward to appointing home-grown coaching talent rather than relying on overseas expertise.

"That [Pybus being appointed as interim coach] has been a vexatious sort of issue.I have to tell you that we believe very strongly in localising the expertise that we put behind our teams and we believe only in bringing in non-Caribbean expertise only where it is not available across the region. We want to be sure that the team does well at all times with the possible resources but we also have to make sure that they have a Caribbean support team around them," he stressed.

In January, Pybus was named as the interim head coach of the West Indies cricket team, filling the position which became vacant after Australia's Stuart Law stepped down from the role to take over at English county side Middlesex in September.

Under his reins, the Caribbean side had shown a lot of improvement as they clinched a Test series win against England by 2-1 before settling with a 2-2 draw in the ODI series between the two sides that followed.

Pybus was also the Director of Cricket (West Indies) from 2013 to 2016 before he returned as the High-Performance Director from February 2018. He has also served at several high-level technical areas in South Africa, Bangladesh and Pakistan.