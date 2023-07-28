Ashes 5th Test: Ricky Ponting Livid After Fans Throw Grapes At Him

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting expressed his frustration with the crowd behaviour at the end of the first day’s play in the 5th Ashes Test at The Oval. Speaking with the broadcasters, Ponting was livid as a group of unruly fans threw grapes at him, displaying disrespectful conduct. The incident took place when Ponting was discussing the day’s play between England and Australia. To his surprise, he noticed grapes scattered near his shoes. The incident occurred shortly after he and the show’s host, Ian Ward, had finished an interview with Australian off-spinner, Todd Murphy.

Visibly furious, Rocky Ponting called on the authorities to identify the culprit responsible for the grape-throwing act that marred Day 1 of the 5th Test. “I have just been hit by a grape. I wouldn't mind finding out who that was, actually,” Ponting told Sky Sports.

Watch:

Hi @piersmorgan & @TheBarmyArmy



Is this within the spirit of the game?



Pelting grapes at Ponting who's just a commentator.



I know you've lost the Ashes and all talk about Sour grapes pic.twitter.com/xkewu1h8v3 — FIFA Womens World Cup Stan account __ (@MetalcoreMagpie) July 28, 2023

One of the leading voices in the game, Ricky Ponting has been quite vocal in sharing his opinions on the series. He has also not shied away from criticising the England team for their approach during different phases in the series.

On Day 1, Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to field first. It was another frenetic day as the England batters came out all guns blazing, but Australia kept hitting back with regular wickets. Eventually, the hosts were knocked over for 283 runs in their first innings.

Mitchell Starc was the wrecker-in-chief as he returned with a 4-wicket haul. Todd Murphy and Josh Hazlewood provided crucial support and they both picked up a couple of wickets each.

Australia lost David Warner in early their innings and ended the day at 61 for 1 with Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja at the crease. Australia have already retained the Ashes since they lead the series 2-1 and the match at Manchester was washed out.

However, England would want to make a comeback and end the series on a positive note with a 2-2 scoreline.