Ricky Ponting Health Update: After sharp CHEST PAIN, Ex-Australian captain speaks on health scare

Former Australian captain turned commentator and coach Ricky Ponting received a health scare while commentating in the Australia vs West Indies first Test on Friday (December 3). Ponting was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital in Perth where the Test match is taking place and was given a medical care after which he is fit and fine. Ponting resumed his broadcasting duties after the health scare, pointing to the fact that such moments puts into perspective a lot of things and make you feel good about life. He spoke to the Channel 7 host before the resumption of the fourth day's play, explaining the details of hs health emergency.

"I probably scared a lot of people yesterday and had scary moment for myself. I wa sitting in the comms box halfway through the stint and got a couple of really short and sharp pains to my chest. I tried to stretch it out and get rid of it, and probably didn't want to give too much away when I was on air. I had a couple of those incidents, got through the stint and went to walk the back of the commentary box and got lightheaded and dizzy and grabbed the bench. I mentioned to JL on the way out, who was commentating with me, that I had had these pains in my chest and Chris Jones heard me and jus reacted straight away and got out out of there. 10 or 15 minutes later, I was in the hospital getting the best treatment that I possibly could," Ponting said on Channel 7.

I had my little mate JL looking after me and I'm back here shiny and new this morning. Ready for a good day of Test cricket after missing the best part of yesterday. https://t.co/w98EUZCS8E— Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) December 3, 2022

Ponting said that people of his age are reluctant to share such detailed on health scares and that this was a learning curve for him. "I think the bottom line is, the fact that I was willing to share it with JL and the fact that your mates look after you, I think as people of our age, we are a little reluctant to share much or talk about our health and I think that is a good learning curve for me yesterday, especially with what has happened in the last 12-18 months to really close people around us. My little mate looked after me and got me down there and I am back, shining and new this morning," said Ponting.