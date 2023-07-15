Ricky Ponting Applauds Yashasvi Jaiswal — Questions This Batsman’s Omission

India beat the West Indies in the first Test held in Dominica by an innings and 141 runs. The standout performer for India was Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made an impressive debut by scoring a magnificent century. Opening the innings alongside captain Rohit Sharma, Jaiswal was in his zone on the slow surface, where free scoring was a challenge. His innings of 171 runs came off 387 balls, including 16 fours and a six. Jaiswal's stellar performance earned him the player of the match award. He became only the third Indian opener to score a century on Test debut, after Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw.

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, who saw Yashasvi Jaiswal’s exploits closely in the IPL, expressed his belief in the young talent's potential for future success. “Jaiswal’s IPL was something special. He almost just flicked a switch and turned into a superstar overnight,” Ponting said in an ICC Review, adding, “Everyone knew that he was a talented youngster, but what I saw in this year's IPL, he's got all sorts of talent.”

Ricky Ponting also added that there were quite a number of young Indian batters who he was keen to see in Test cricket. He named Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sarfaraz Khan as the two batters who could be real stars.



cre Trending Stories

"I'm on record saying that I think (Ruturaj) Gaikwad’s the same (as Jaiswal). I think he could be a very serious Test match player or all-format player really in the next couple of years,” said Ricky Ponting.

Sarfaraz Khan’s absence from the Test squad became a talking point on social media, with many criticising the BCCI for overlooking his performances in the Ranji Trophy. While Sarfaraz had a relatively quiet Indian Premier League season with the Delhi Capitals, he has been a prolific run-scorer in the domestic red-ball season where he has piled up runs at an average of almost 60 in the 2022-23 season.

“The one I do feel a little bit sorry for is Sarfaraz Khan. The fact that he hasn't got a look in a Test squad just yet considering he averages in the high 80s I think in first-class cricket, which is absolutely unheard of, but for some reason, they keep picking these other guys ahead of him,” Ricky Ponting said.