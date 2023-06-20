Ricky Ponting's Savage Take On Kevin Pietersen's 'Joe Root-Owned Australia' Claim

The opening Ashes Test at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham is on a knife edge. Australia come into the final day needing 174 more runs and have seven wickets in hand. Now, apart from the on-field rivalry, there is plenty happening off the field as well. Ricky Ponting, the former Australian captain, was in his element when he wound the clock back and took down Kevin Pietersen, with a cutting seven-word response.

The incident took place during the lunch break on Day 4 of the ongoing 1st Ashes Test. England, in their second innings, were at 155 for five, holding a lead of 162 runs. In the first session, Joe Root had single-handedly bolstered England's score, using unorthodox shots to his advantage after Australia had picked up two wickets at the close of Day 3.

Kevin Pietersen On Joe Root

Pietersen showered praise on the former England captain for his outstanding performance, particularly highlighting Root's execution of a couple of reverse ramps at the start of the day, which put pressure back on the Australian team. However, Root's innings was cut short at 46 runs when Nathan Lyon dismissed him while attempting a swipe across the line.

"Joe Root just owned the game. He ran the game, he was pure quality and he just owned that space," Pietersen said. "All of this lot (Australian players) were just scratching their heads going 'what do we do?'.

Ricky Ponting’s Reaction

Ponting was patient and he let Pietersen finish. He then shut him down with a savage seven-word reply when he retorted with: "Well he's out now, he got 40."

RTP still terrorising England.#Ashes pic.twitter.com/TX5KXoJYQm — Josh Conway (@BuzzConway_) June 19, 2023

England were eventually dismissed for 273 runs, with Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon each picking up four wickets. This set Australia a target of 281.

Usman Khawaja and David Warner provided a promising start for Australia with a 61-run opening partnership. However, Ollie Robinson and Stuart Broad quickly dismantled the Australian top order. Robinson dismissed Warner for 36, while Broad accounted for Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith. By the end of Day 4, Australia had reached 107 for three.