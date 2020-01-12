Ricky Ponting, Shane Warne to lead teams in Australian bushfire relief match

Former Australian cricketers Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne will lead the two legend teams in a charity match organised to raise money for the victims affected by the devastating bushfires in the country.

The bushfire relief fundraiser will take place on the final day of this year's Big Bash League (BBL) i.e on February 8. The clash will be one of a troika of marquee matches on the day, with the Indian women's cricket team also locking horns with Australia in a tri-nation T20I series clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Reflecting on the same, Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts said that the charity clash named 'The Bushfire Cricket Bash' will be a major fundraising initiative to support the people and communities affected in Australia's bushfires.

"The Bushfire Cricket Bash will be Cricket Australia’s major fundraising initiative to support Australians impacted by the recent unprecedented bushfire emergency," the International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Roberts as saying.

"People the world over have seen the overwhelming images of hundreds of thousands of hectares burnt, precious lives lost, hundreds of properties destroyed and the devastating loss of wildlife as a result of the fires. These images have reinforced the need to get behind organisations like the Australian Red Cross which is responding to the immediate requirements of people who have lost loved ones, their homes, and their livelihoods," he added.

Earlier, the tri-nation series match between India and Australia was rescheduled for an earlier start time in order to avoid clashing with the charity match. Notably, some activities will take place around all the matches in order to raise funds.

Recently, Warne`s auctioned "baggy green" cap raised more than A$1 million (£525,107) on Friday for bushfire relief efforts. Meanwhile, Australia's fast bowling group had earlier pledged to donate A$1000 for every wicket taken during the third and final Test against New Zealand while many Big Bash League (BBL) players are also donating sums of money for sixes hit and wickets taken.