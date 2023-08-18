Son Of A Gas Cylinder Distributor Makes His India Debut, Used To Work As Sweeper Before

Jasprit Bumrah, captain for the Ireland T20Is, won the toss and opted to field in the first match at Dublin and decided that Men In Blue will field first. After that he announced two debutants in the playing 11, including Prasidh Krishna and Rinku Singh. While Krishna has already played ODI cricket for India, this is the first international for Rinku, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Indian Premier League (IPL).

The selectors of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) trusted Rinku to do well in international cricket after his superb outing in IPL 2023, where in he scored total of 474 runs in 14 matches at a staggering average of 59.25 and strike rate of 149.52. Rinku is fondly remembered for his five-sixes in a row against Gujarat Titans' Yash Dayal in IPL 2023 which got the attention of the world. But what makes Rinku stand out apart from his destructive batting, is his consistency to score runs and finish matches for his side.



Rinku has worked as a sweeper before

Rinku is a great underdog story. He comes from a humble background and he and his family have fought many financial struggles to come out of them. Rinku's father worked in a LPG gas company as a distributor. His brothers had taken up small-time jobs to take care of the family. His eldest brother used to drive an autorickshaw drivers and while another brother worked in a coaching institute. The family used to live in a two-room house and even the earnings of thee three won't suffice. That is why Rinku too reportedly took up the job of a sweeper.

Then cricket happened to him and it came as an escape route from poverty for Rinku. He worked hard on his game and from one IPL to another, kept on improving his batting skills. In 31 IPL matches, he has slammed 725 runs while playing with a strike rate of over 140. These are impressive numbers. Rinku, today, takes home Rs 55 lakh from KKR as his one season's salary.

Rinku is only 25 and could be the man with whom India's constant search for a T20 finisher ends. Rinku got his India cap from Bumrah, who is making a international comeback after a gap of one year. Like Bumrah, Krishna too is making comeback from injury. He had missed IPL 2023 too due to an injury. Selectors will keep a close eyes on both of these pacers as their fitness is a huge concern ahead of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023, that kickstarts on October 5 in India.