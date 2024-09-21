Rishabh Being Rishabh: Pant Sets Field For Bangladesh In IND vs BAN Match, Leaves Commentators in Splits- WATCH

IND vs BAN: In a lighthearted moment during the first Test between India and Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was seen hilariously offering fielding tips to the Bangladeshi players while he was at the crease. This amusing interaction unfolded on Day 3 of the match, captivating fans and players alike.

Resuming India’s innings with Shubman Gill after an overnight score of 81/3, Pant's day began on a cautious note. However, the mood quickly shifted when he was heard on the stump mic suggesting field placements to the opposition. “One fielder here,” Pant cheekily instructed, pointing towards mid-wicket. In a surprising twist, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto actually listened to Pant's advice and repositioned a fielder accordingly, adding a comical layer to the competitive atmosphere.

As the innings progressed, Pant's batting continued to shine. Starting the day with an overnight score of 12* (13), he found his rhythm alongside Gill, who was in sensational form, smashing back-to-back sixes against spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz. While Gill showcased his wide array of strokes, bringing up his half-century, Pant steadily accumulated runs, reaching 36 by the drinks break.

The day turned out to be fruitful for the Indian team, culminating in a declaration at 287/4, giving them a commanding lead of 514 runs. Rishabh Pant's contributions were vital, as he completed a well-deserved century, scoring 109 runs. Shubman Gill remained not out at 119, and KL Rahul added 22* to the tally, setting Bangladesh a daunting target of 515 runs to win the match.

While the cricketing battle on the field was fierce, Pant’s playful antics reminded everyone that the sport is not just about competition but also about enjoying the game. His humorous exchange with the Bangladeshi side will surely be remembered as a highlight of this Test, showcasing Pant's personality and his love for the game.

As the series continues, fans will be eager to see if Pant can maintain this blend of serious batting prowess and light-hearted fun, making the India vs Bangladesh Test series even more entertaining.