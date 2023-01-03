Rishabh Pant Accident: Team India wishes ‘fighter’ Pant a speedy recovery, WATCH

Members of the India cricket team on Tuesday (January 3) shared heartwarming messages wishing a speedy recovery to their star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who is in hospital after meeting with a near-fatal car accident last week. India cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid wished Pant a speedy recovery, recalling how he has played some of the best innings in Indian Test cricket history.

“Rishabh, hope you are doing well. Hope you get well soon. Over the last one year, I have had the privilege of watching you play some of the greatest innings in Indian Test history. Whenever we have been in difficult situations, you have got the character to get ourselves out of these difficult situations. This is one such challenge, I know you are going to bounce back like you have done so many times...,” said the head coach in a video posted by BCCI.

Watch Team India's wishes for Rishabh Pant here...

Stand-in T20I captain Hardik Pandya also wished a speedy recovery to ‘fighter’ Pant. “Hi Rishabh, just wanted to wish you a speedy recovery. I know you have been a fighter and things are not the way you would have liked, but life is life. You will break all the doors and make a comeback as you have always done. My love and wishes are with you. The whole team and nation are behind you,” said Hardik.

Suryakumar Yadav also said, “Wishing you a speedy recovery. I know what the situation is right now. We miss you here and cannot wait to have you back. You have always been a fighter on-field and I know you will be back soon.”

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also wished Pant a speedy recovery from the accident. “Get well soon, we will hit fours and sixes together,” he added.

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan and opener Shubman Gill also wished a speedy recovery to the 25-year-old star. “On behalf of the Indian cricket team, wish you a speedy recovery. We all know you are going to get through it. Hoping to see you soon. Lots of love,” said Gill.

Pant ‘is doing well and has been shifted to a private suite due to fear of infection’, revealed Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Director Shyam Sharma on Monday. Team India will take Sri Lanka in the first T20I match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday (January 3).

(with ANI inputs)