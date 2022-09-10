Rishabh Pant and 4 other Indian players who should be DROPPED from India T20 squad ahead of T20 World Cup 2022

After India's disastrous Asia Cup 2022 campaign, Team India need to up their game. There have been some poor calls made by captain Rohit Sharma, on the field and even off the field, there have been some poor calls made by selectors to pick their squad. The selectors have been trying to experiment with the squad way too much.

Here we look at five players who need to be dropped from the team to ensure India's campaign does not come to a premature end in World Cup.

Rishabh Pant: Rishabh Pant has been a disappointment in T20s for India. He has been given a long rope and has not really lived up to the expectations so far. He has been tried in middle order positions and was also given the chance to open in England during T20 series. But he has not delivered with the bat yet. So should Pant still be given a chance in the Playing XI with World Cup so close or should Dinesh Karthik, who has been consistent in the finisher's role, be included in the XI. Think India need to stick to their best combination.

KL Rahul: Rahul's been one of India's top stars in T20Is but in the recent times he has been short of runs. Also, all three- Rohit Sharma, Rahul and Virat Kohli play the same way. Their approach is the same. With Rohit undroppable and Kohli back among runs, it is fitting that these two open the innings and Suryakumar Yadav bats at No 3.

R Ashwin: One still does not understand what R Ashwin is doing in the team and Kuldeep Yadav still sitting out. The selectors have been experimenting a bit too much but it is time to stop these experiments and put faith on the likes of Axar Patels, Ravindra Jadejas and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Avesh Khan: His recent poor show with the ball in hand has shown that Avesh Khan still does not belong to the international stage. He has had made a strong impact in IPL but he is still work in progress.

Ravi Bishnoi: Indian team has been experimenting with another leg-spin option in Ravi Bishnoi. But the time has come to include Chahal in the playing XI consistently till the Word Cup. In that case, Bishnoi should not feature in the 15-man squad. But Bishnoi is definitely a bowler for the future.