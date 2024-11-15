India’s star players Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant were involved in a funny banter while taking part in the team’s practice session in Perth. The duo had a bet on Bumrah’s wicket and the video the same has been posted by the BCCI where the pacer could be seen padded facing Rishabh Pant in the nets. Ahead of the face-off, Pant told Bumrah that he had a wicket in the first-class cricket.

Rishabh Pant took help from bowling coach Morne Morkel who was spotted bowling a delivery to Bumrah in the nets. Eventually, Pant bowled a short pitch delivery and in reply, Bumrah ended up playing the pull shot. Pant felt that it was a wicket as he said the ball would’ve gone to the fielder.

“Jasprit Bumrah ko pel diya hai maine, net pe out kara hai 1 wicket mila hai (I’ve dismissed Jasprit Bumrah and got 1 wicket),” Pant said in the video. In return, the fast bowler quipped, “His bowling action is illegal. It’s not out, it’s a four or it’s a two, I’ve connected a pull shot. He thinks he has 7 fielders there. He should not be allowed to bowl.”

The Indian team has been sweating it out in the nets ahead of the first Test against Australia set to begin from November 22. The likes of Pant and Bumrah are expected to make an impact for India as the duo have brilliant stats in Australia.

India’s Squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed.