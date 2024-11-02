IND vs NZ: Rishabh Pant was back in peak form, putting on a dazzling display to guide India out of a challenging situation on Day 2 of the third and final Test against New Zealand in Mumbai. With his signature aggressive batting style, Pant struck a blistering 36-ball fifty—the fastest ever by an Indian batter against New Zealand in Test cricket. This rapid knock included seven boundaries and two sixes, surpassing Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 41-ball fifty record set just a game earlier in Pune.

Pant’s milestone now ranks among India’s fastest fifties against New Zealand. He continues to hold the overall record for the fastest Test fifty by an Indian, a remarkable 28-ball achievement against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru in 2022. Though Pant’s fifty set a new Indian record against New Zealand, the world record still belongs to former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq, who reached fifty off just 21 balls against Australia in Abu Dhabi in 2014.

Starting the day at 84/4, India found themselves in a precarious position after a dramatic collapse late on Day 1. Following opener Yashasvi Jaiswal’s dismissal via a reverse sweep, nightwatchman Mohammed Siraj fell for a duck. Then, Virat Kohli’s unfortunate run-out for just 4 left India reeling. However, Pant’s counterattacking play alongside Shubman Gill’s stable innings gradually shifted momentum back toward India.

The partnership between Pant and Gill revitalized India’s innings and kept the pressure on New Zealand’s bowlers. Gill, too, showcased finesse, scoring a composed fifty in the morning session. Though he had a minor scare at 45, when Mark Chapman dropped a catch, Gill continued to build alongside Pant. Together, they capitalized on New Zealand’s poor deliveries, with Pant’s bold footwork against the spinners drawing cheers from a supportive Saturday crowd.

India was bowled out for 263 runs, securing a lead of 28 runs. Ajaz Patel claimed five wickets, while Washington Sundar remained not out with 38 runs off 36 balls. Shubman Gill appeared poised to reach his sixth Test century, but the conditions on the pitch deteriorated significantly during the second session. As a result, wickets fell quickly to the bowling of Ajaz Patel and Glenn Phillips, with Gill dismissed for 90 runs.