Rishabh Pant Car Accident: Rajat and Nishu who took India cricketer to hospital reveal key details of car crash - Check

The two individuals who drove the famed Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant to the hospital, Rajat and Nishu, paid a visit to the country's southpaw on Monday at the Max Hospital in Dehradun. Rajat explained to ANI how they managed to save Pant and get him to the hospital. "When we first saw him, he was in critical condition. We helped him out. Sushil, the driver, and the conductor of the bus dialled 108 to request assistance. We had no idea who he was, but we clothed his body out of compassion in order to keep him alive. He was taken in an ambulance to Saksham Hospital by us "said Rajat to ANI.

Rajat said Pant was in pain and given a painkiller injection in the ambulance, adding that a dupatta was tied around his head to stop excessive bleeding. They handed over Rs 4,000 in cash, which belonged to the cricketer, to the police administration. Pant had lost the money during the accident. "All the other remnaining items were burnt," Rajat said. Meanwhile, the star wicketkeeper-batter "is doing well and has been shifted to a private suite due to fear of infection", said Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) director Shyam Sharma on Monday. He is limping but has no injuries on the foot, back and head, he informed further.

"Due to fear of infection, we told his family and hospital administration to shift him to a private suite. He is doing better and will recover soon," Sharma told ANI. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday announced that the state government will provide all help for the treatment ofthe 25-year-old, who was seriously injured in a road accident near Roorkee on December 30 while on his way to surprise his mother.

Pant was alone in the car and reportedly fell asleep at the wheel when the accident happened.

According to a statement by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI), which has been coordinating with Max Hospital in Dehradun where he is under treatment, the cricketer suffered two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee along with injuries on his right wrist, ankle, toe and back. Sharma on Saturday flagged concerns over visitors flocking to the hospital to catch a glimpse of the cricketer.

"Those visiting Pant at the hospital should refrain from doing so as there's every chance of him catching an infection. There should be no VIP movement at the hospital to see him," Sharma told ANI over the phone. Sharma on Saturday arrived at the Max Hospital in Dehradun to meet Pant. Sharma said, "He is stable and recovering well. The BCCI's doctors are in regular touch with the doctors over here. Jay Shah is monitoring Pant's recovery. As of now, he'll remain admitted here. He told me that he was trying to avoid a pothole (when he met with the accident)."

Pant escaped the near-fatal accident on Friday, with burn injuries, among others, which will require plastic surgeries and he could be airlifted to Delhi, if required. He met with the accident while returning to hs native Roorkee from Delhi. His car rammed into a divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee, near Hammadpur Jhal, before catching fire. The BCCI issued a statement on Friday saying, "Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh's condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment."