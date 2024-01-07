In a heartwarming display of family joy, Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant recently took to social media to share glimpses of his sister Sakshi's engagement ceremony. The cricketer, who is set to make a comeback in the upcoming IPL 2024 season, celebrated the joyous occasion with his family. In the shared photos, Pant can be seen donning a sharp black coat and pants ensemble paired with a crisp white undershirt, exuding style and sophistication. The images capture not only Pant but also feature his radiant sister and their mother, creating a beautiful family portrait.

Captioned with Love: Congratulations Sis

Pant, known for his dynamic playing style on the field, showed his tender side with a heartfelt caption that read, "Congratulations sis". This simple yet emotional message reflects the deep bond he shares with his sister Sakshi.

Sakshi's Engagement: A New Chapter Unveiled

Sakshi, Pant's sister, took to her own social media accounts to share additional pictures from her engagement ceremony. The event, which took place on January 5, unfolded in London, where Sakshi and her fiancé Ankit Chaudhary currently reside.

Nine Years of Love: Ankit Chaudhary Enters the Pant Family

After a nine-year-long courtship, Sakshi and Ankit decided to embark on the next chapter of their love story through the joyous occasion of engagement. Sakshi looked resplendent in her attire, and the couple radiated happiness alongside Pant and their mother in the shared photos.

Pant's Comeback and Family Celebrations

While Rishabh Pant is basking in the joy of his sister's engagement, cricket enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting his return to the cricketing field in the upcoming IPL 2024 season. The star cricketer had faced challenges off-field, recovering from a car accident in December 2022.

Pant's Road to Recovery and Optimism for IPL 2024

In a recent video, Pant expressed gratitude for surviving the car accident, emphasizing the challenging recovery process. The left-handed batter, who captains the Delhi Capitals in the IPL, attended the 2024 mini-auction with team officials Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly, showcasing his commitment to the sport.