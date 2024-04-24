Advertisement
RISHABH PANT

Pant's stellar performance not only showcased his batting prowess but also strengthened his case for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Apr 24, 2024, 10:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Rishabh Pant Channels Inner MS Dhoni, Plays Helicopter Shot vs Gujarat Titans In IPL 2024; Video Goes Viral - Watch

In a high-octane clash against the Gujarat Titans at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Capitals' skipper Rishabh Pant showcased a masterclass in power-hitting reminiscent of his predecessor, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Pant, who returned to competitive cricket after a hiatus due to a car accident in 2022, unleashed an onslaught on the Gujarat Titans bowlers, captivating fans with his unbeaten knock of 88 runs from just 43 balls.

Pant's Helicopter Shot Echoes Dhoni's Legacy

The highlight of Pant's innings was undoubtedly his imitation of the legendary MS Dhoni's helicopter shot. In the 15.1 over, facing pacer Mohit Sharma, Pant exhibited impeccable timing and finesse as he executed the iconic shot over the cow corner, sending the crowd into a frenzy. Former India captain and Delhi Capitals' Director of Cricket, Sourav Ganguly, couldn't contain his admiration as he rose to applaud Pant's audacious stroke play.

Pant's Batting Blitz Leaves Titans Reeling

Partnering with Axar Patel, Pant orchestrated a formidable partnership, steering Delhi Capitals to a formidable total of 224 for 4 in their allotted 20 overs. Pant's aggressive approach in the final over left GT pacer Mohit Sharma shell-shocked, conceding an unwanted record of 73 runs in his four overs, the most expensive bowling spell in IPL history.

Pant's Feat in the Record Books

Pant's stellar performance not only showcased his batting prowess but also strengthened his case for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. With his 19th 50-plus score for DC in the IPL, Pant solidified his position as one of the most consistent performers in the cash-rich league. His partnership with Axar Patel, amassing 113 runs, ranks as the third-highest century partnership against GT in IPL history.

Pant's Helicopter Shot: A Symbol of Resilience and Redemption

For Pant, the helicopter shot symbolized more than just a cricketing stroke; it embodied resilience and redemption. Coming back from adversity, Pant's fearless approach epitomized the spirit of never giving up, inspiring both teammates and fans alike.

Looking Ahead: DC's Path to Victory

With a formidable total on the scoreboard, Delhi Capitals are poised to secure a crucial victory against the Gujarat Titans, aiming to bounce back from their previous defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Pant's leadership and batting prowess will be instrumental as DC seeks to maintain their winning momentum in the IPL 2024 season.

