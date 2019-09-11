Rishabh Pant expresses love for MS Dhoni

Kolkata: India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant on Wednesday said that he loves MS Dhoni and is not bothered about comparisons with the decorated former India captain, rather choosing to focus on his own game.

With no Dhoni in the squad for the South Africa home series starting from September 15, the selectors are looking at the 21-year old as a long term option to take over from India's twin World Cup winning captain.

"I just love him. I am focussing on my cricket and taking one match at a time. I am trying to improve everyday," Pant said at an event here when asked about Dhoni.

Pant said he is working really hard to win more games for his country.

"The team played really well (in the West Indies). I am looking forward to improve myself and helping team India to win more matches."

Asked about the South Africa series, he said: "We have practiced really well and mindset is good. We will look to do well."

Pant said there will be home advantage, but the Proteas are a good unit too.

"Our planning is going well. We will have home advantage but they are a good side," he concluded.