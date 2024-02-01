WATCH: Rishabh Pant Talks About Near-Fatal Car Crash Says,'I Felt My Time...'

Indian cricket sensation Rishabh Pant opens up about his near-fatal car crash in a candid conversation with Star Sports. The harrowing incident occurred on December 30, 2022, as Pant was driving from Delhi to Roorkee to celebrate the New Year with his mother. This incident not only left the cricket fraternity in shock but also raised questions about Pant's future in the sport. Pant's first thought after the life-threatening crash was poignant - "I felt my time in this world was over." In a heartfelt interview conducted on August 24, 2023, Pant vividly recounts the terrifying moments when his SUV collided with a median divider on the Delhi-Dehradun expressway. The conversation, titled Believe: To Death & Back, is set to air on February 1 at 7 pm IST.

Rishabh Pant for the first time on 1st Feb, will open up about his accident and how he plans to comeback on Star Sports. It's also the date he made his T20I debut.https://t.co/AvbKB1SjoK pic.twitter.com/82Sc1p2DO3 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 30, 2024

The Road to Recovery

Following the accident, Pant underwent initial treatment in Dehradun and was later airlifted to Mumbai, under the expert care of the BCCI's specialist consultant. Subsequent surgeries and extensive rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru have been instrumental in Pant's journey toward recovery. His positive attitude and self-belief shine through as he emphasizes the monotonous yet essential nature of the recovery process.

A Glimpse into Pant's Mind

Pant's focus on self-belief becomes evident as he navigates the challenges of rehabilitation. He reveals, "Till the time I start playing cricket, I don't want to plan much for the future. I asked the doctor how long will it take for me to recover? I told him that everybody is speaking different things, but you will give me the most clarity about it. He said it would take 16 to 18 months. I told the doctor from whatever timeline you give me, I will reduce six months from it."

The Heroes Behind the Rescue

Pant acknowledges the pivotal role played by Rajat Kumar and Nishu Kumar, who pulled him out of the wreckage just moments before it burst into flames. In a social media post, Pant expresses his gratitude, stating he is "forever grateful and indebted" to them.

Pant's Humorous Take

Despite the gravity of the situation, Pant's jovial nature comes through as he makes a light-hearted comment about the disparity between the car he had taken and what he perceived after the accident: "I had taken an SUV, but what I was seeing was a sedan."

The Countdown to IPL 2024

As the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League approaches, fans eagerly await Pant's comeback. The Delhi Capitals skipper, after nearly a year of recuperation, is gearing up to return to the cricket field. His resilience and determination to overcome this life-altering event exemplify the true spirit of a sportsman.