The World Test Championship (WTC) final and the Cricket World Cup on home soil are scheduled for 2023, a crucial year for Indian cricket, while Rishabh Pant sustained serious injuries in a terrible vehicle accident on December 30. Pant underwent knee surgery and spent a significant amount of time in the hospital healing from his wounds. The top wicketkeeper will not play in the 2023 Indian Premier League after previously missing India's current Test series against Australia (IPL).

Rishabh Pant won't play the world Cup this year _ pic.twitter.com/BXedtZr7f0 February 27, 2023

Director of Cricket for Delhi Capitals (DC) Sourav Ganguly gave an important update on Pant's recuperation and cast serious doubt on his participation in the 2023 ODI World Cup and even the 2024 T20 World Cup.

"We still need a bit of time to figure out. The next camp starts before IPL," said Ganguly. "The IPL is still a month away and the season has just started. It is difficult to get all the players together for the amount of cricket they play. There are four or five who are playing Irani Trophy. Sarfaraz has an injured finger and it's not a broken finger. He should be okay for the IPL," he added.

Ganguly gave the explanation for why DC hasn't yet named Pant's replacement. The Capitals have the choice between the young goaltender Abhishek Porel and the seasoned Sheldon Jackson. On March 31, 2023, the IPL season will get underway. On April 1, Delhi's season will begin against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

"I spoke to him a couple of times. Obviously he is going through a tough period, through injuries and surgeries and I wish him well. In a year's time or may be in a couple of years' time, he will be back playing for India," Ganguly told news agency Press Trust of India (PTI).