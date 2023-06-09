WATCH: Rishabh Pant’s Instagram Post Exudes Unwavering Support For Team India

India is certainly missing the services of their match-winner in wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant in the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia. Pant is closely watching the proceedings at home while slowly recovering from the serious injuries he sustained in a car accident last year. Taking to Instagram, Pant shared a photo of himself engrossed in the match, accompanied by a heartfelt caption adorned with a crossed finger and heart emojis, showing his unwavering support for the team.

During the WTC 2021-23 cycle, Pant emerged as a standout performer for the Indian team, consistently contributing to their victories. In 12 matches this cycle, he scored an impressive 868 runs, averaging 43.40. Pant played a crucial role in several matches, hitting two centuries and five half-centuries, with his highest score being 146.

Over the past two cycles, Pant has become a key member of the Indian Test side, delivering match-winning performances. In the 24 matches since the cycle began in 2019, he has accumulated 1,575 runs in 41 innings, maintaining an average of 41.44. His exceptional batting record includes three centuries and nine half-centuries.

However, Pant's remarkable run in the World Test Championship came to an abrupt halt following the devastating car accident that occurred in December. As a result, KS Bharat has taken on the crucial role of wicketkeeper-batter in Pant's absence.

India Struggling

In the ongoing WTC final, India is struggling at 151 for five against Australia at the end of the second day's play. They are still trailing by 318 runs behind Australia's first-innings total.

On the second day at The Oval, Australia, starting from an overnight score of 327 for three, was eventually bowled out for 469 runs. Indian pace bowlers displayed determination and took wickets consistently. Travis Head was the highest scorer for Australia with 163 runs, while Steve Smith was dismissed after a resilient innings of 121.

Among the Indian bowlers, Mohammed Siraj was the most successful, claiming four wickets for 108 runs in his 28.3 overs. Additionally, Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur made significant contributions, each taking two crucial wickets.