Rishabh Pant Joins Threads App, Has Special Request For Mark Zuckerberg

Rishabh Pant has been actively engaging with his fans on social media, providing updates on his health and recovery. India’s star wicket-keeper batter has been recovering after suffering a severe car accident in December 2022. He is undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, and the 25-year-old cricketer is diligently working towards his comeback. As things stand right now, Pant’s focus remains on his rigorous fitness regimen as he strives to regain full physical strength and make himself a strong contender for the upcoming ODI World Cup in October. Though Pant is racing against time, he is determined to make a return.

Recently, Rishabh Pant made his debut on the newly launched Threads app on Instagram, and this generated a viral response as fans interacted and left heartfelt comments.

Rishabh Pant’s first post read, "Let's create a thread for everyone to join in a welcoming way and see. That includes @zuck. And get as many people as possible in the same thread. We all can welcome on the same thread. Let's try this public and respected people make it a big one."



cre Trending Stories

Rishabh Pant has modified his date of birth on his social media handles to January 5, 2023, essentially making himself appear as a 5-month-old boy. This cryptic alteration has led to a lot of conversation amongst pundits and fans, sparking widespread speculation and curiosity about its underlying meaning. As the cricketing world eagerly awaits further insights, Pant's enigmatic changes have garnered significant attention across various social media platforms.

On Thursday, Meta unveiled Threads, their own app, which was launched in 100 countries. Threads enables users to connect and follow friends, family, and influencers. This platform also allows people to share texts, links, and replies to various posts. Threads also helps people participate in public conversations, allowing users to engage with fellow social media users online.