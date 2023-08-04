Rishabh Pant Facing 140 Kph Speed Deliveries In Nets, Medical Staff Opens Up On His Comeback Date

Indian wicketkeeper and batter Rishabh, Pant currently recovering from injury sustained in a car accident last year, is taking small steps towards international comeback. As per media reports, Pant has resumed batting in the nets at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and is facing fast bowers too. Earlier, when Pant resumed batting, he was only facing throwdowns. However, the star Indian cricketer is now batting against deliveries with speed of upto 140 KPH. This news is heartening for the caretakers of Indian cricker and fans as well. However, Pant making a comeback before World Cup is highly unlikely.

Pant is facing no issue while playing fast bowlers in the nets, reported RevSportz. The 25-year-old Pant has also started keeping wickets. The medical staff who has a close eye on Pant is not stressing him with too much of glovework practice. The report stated that Pant is making small movements inside the crease while batting.



Taking big strides while batting is still difficult for Pant. The medical experts who are working on Pant's recovery believe that the Indian cricketer will be able to make big movements in a couple of months. It is expected that Pant will be able to make a comeback in the Test series next year against England which starts in the month of January.

Pant had surprised the medical staff at the NCA with the quick recovery. He has worked hard on his recovery, doing daily fixed routines. He worked on his mobility, before jumping into the nets. A month or so back, he quit walking with the support of the crutches. India fans felt that the star India batter may be able to bounce back soon but it was not to be. Soon, news came out that he is not expected to play the World cup as his recovery is going to take more time.

If fit, Pant would have easily walked into the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 squad of India. He has played 30 ODIs, scoring 865 runs at an average of 34.6. He has also slammed one ton. Pant's numbers may look average but in the last one year before his accident, he was beginning to realise his 50-over potential.