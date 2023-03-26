Rishabh Pant Looks In CHEERFUL Mood As Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Sreesanth Meet Him At His House; See Pic

Rishabh Pant got a sweet surprise when some guests landed at his house, on Saturday, March 25. Former Indian cricketers Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh and Sreesanth took time out of their schedule and visited Pant, who is currently recovering from injuries sustained in a horrible car accident in December 2022. The cricketers posed for the camera after their meet up and a cheerful photo was then posted by Raina on his social media. He wrote: "Brotherhood is everything ..family is where our heart is..wishing our brother @rishabpant the very best and very fast recovery…#family #life #brotherhood#time #keep believing brother..we are always there with you..u will fly high like the phoenix."

Take a look at the photo below:

In the photo, one can see Pant's right knee bandaged as it will still take some time to heal itself completely. The 25-year-old cricketer was operated on the same in January in Mumbai. Since then, he has been giving it a complete rest. Pant has also begun his physiotherapy for the same and posts video on Instagram of his different sessions. In the evening time, as he posted once, Pant likes to take a slow walk, maybe in the garden area or on the terrace. Pant recently posted about a walking session inside a swimming pool under the watchful eyes of his physio.

Pant spends his days playing some of his favourite board games like carrom board or chess.

BCCI's medical team has not yet put a date on his comeback. The wicketkeper and batter is going to miss IPL 2023 where he is the captain of Delhi Capitals franchise. In his absence, Australian opening batter David Warner has been named as the captain while Axar Patel will be the vice-captain of the side. Pant had congratulated Warner on his appointment as captain even before the formal announcement was made, backing Warner to go all the way and win the elusive first IPL title for DC.